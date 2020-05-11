Doris L. Thieme, 86, Decatur, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur. She was born in Adams County Aug. 11, 1933, to the late Fredrick H. and Edna M. (Buuck) Keuneke. Doris was united in marriage to Lester F.W. Thieme Oct. 4, 1952, at Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim; he preceded her in death March 30, 1999.

She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Decatur and the Ladies Guild of the church. Doris was a homemaker and farm wife and a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, who loved her family very much. She enjoyed quilting and sewing.

Among survivors are eight daughters, Danene Schoaf of Decatur, Dorene Serna of Fort Wayne, Letha (James) Minick of Fort Wayne, Loide (Jeffery) Holtzclaw of Decatur, Lynette (Roger) Hirschy of Wolcottvile, Indiana, Dawn (Jeffery) Hummel of Monroe, Dynall (James) Nelson of Greenfield, Indiana, and Lea Thieme of Decatur; two sons, Lowell (Janice) Thieme and Daniel L. (Jani) Thieme, both of Hoagland; sister, Eileen (William) Zwick of Decatur; two sisters-in-law, Evelyn and Faye Keuneke, both of Decatur; 28 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; and one step-great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her step-mother, Elsie (Stinsmuellen) Keunenke; three brothers, Frederick W., Richard and Robert Keuneke; son-in-law, Daniel Shoaf; and step-great-granddaughter, Lyncoln Ann Hess.

A drive-by visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Decatur. Visitors will be directed to follow a path and remain inside his or her vehicle at all times to ensure social distancing. This has been approved by the Adams County Health Department.

Private family services will be held Thursday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, with Pastor David Koeneman officiating. Interment will follow in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Decatur.

Zwick & Jahn will follow guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who are unable to attend Doris' funeral service may watch the service as it is streamed live on the Zwick & Jahn Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Endowment Fund; SPI Endowment Fund; Worship Anew; or the donor's choice.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

