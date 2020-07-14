Douglas J. Dicke, 61, Decatur, died at 12:10 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Parkview North in Fort Wayne. He was born in St. Marys, Ohio, Dec. 27, 1958, to the late Donald Willis and Virginia Madeline (Veit) Dicke.
Later in life, Doug discovered he had a birth defect of his heart, where only three chambers were formed and working. He had three heart surgeries to try to fix this but eventually it took its toll.
Doug was a 1977 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School. His great passion was power lifting doing squats, bench press and deadlift. In 1978, at the age of 19, he set a world teen bench press record of 446 pounds in the 198 weight class. In 1980, he placed fifth in the 220 pounds weight class at the World National Power Lifting Championship in Madison, Wisconsin.
Although he was a welder by trade, Doug was also a handyman, and because of his strength, he made a great security guard at the Lima State Prison. He also was an instructor at New Life Spa.
Among survivors are his wife, Anna (Lee) Dicke, who he married Oct. 10, 2009; step-son, Brian Webb of Wapakoneta, Ohio; three brothers, Gary (Janell) Dicke of Seymour, Tennessee, Bruce (Barb) Dicke of Decatur and David (Karen) Dicke of Ohio City; brother-in-law, Jim Prowse of Convoy, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, John D. Dicke; and a sister, Linda S. Prowse.
A memorial services will be at 11 a.m. July 27 at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, with Pastor Randy Bevington officiating. Interment will take place in Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be held prior to services, from 9-11 a.m. July 27, also at the funeral home.
