Doyle Sheets, 96, died July 20, 2019. He was born in Decatur to the late Noah and Marie (Teeple) Sheets. He married Marianne Klarowski in 1946 and they lived in Fort Wayne; she preceded him in death in 1992.

He was a World War II Army veteran and fought in Normandy, Germany, and Central Europe with the 75th Armored Battalion. He worked at GE his entire career.

Doyle enjoyed bowling well into his 80s. He created many memories with his children and grandchildren in Indiana, Vermont and Michigan that will be cherished forever. Doyle was a happy man, full of pranks and a snappy wit that even blindness could not diminish.

Among survivors are a daughter, Kathleen (Ken) Ehinger of Coldwater, Michigan; son, Ron Sheets of Fort Wayne; sister, Martha Reef of Decatur; six grandchildren, Audrey Beacom, Rachel Savoie, Keith Ehinger, Luke Ehinger, Dan Ehinger and Nikki Sheets; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, Robert, David, Raymond and Richard Sheets; and two sisters, Alice (Harman) Hunter and Helen Morgan.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Zwick & Jahn funeral Home-Decatur. Interment will follow at the Decatur Cemetery, with Military Honors by American Legion Post 43, Decatur.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to Southwest Conservation Club 5703 Fort Wayne; or VFW Jim Eby Post 857, Fort Wayne. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on July 23, 2019