Doyt Russell Bryan, 96, Decatur, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born in Mercer County, Ohio, April 8, 1924, to the late Chester and Blanche (Byer) Bryan. He was united in marriage to Vivian Dellinger (Taylor) Bryan Oct. 15, 1949; she survives in Decatur.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II, serving in the Pacific.

Doyt was a member of First United Methodist Church in Decatur, American Legion Post 43 and the VFW.

He retired from the Sprint Telephone Company. Prior to working for the phone company, Doyt worked at Stewart's Bakery in Decatur.

Among survivors are his son, Brad Bryan of Decatur; step-daughter, Carolyn Michaels of Decatur; grandson, Nicholas Bryan of Tocsin, Indiana; great-granddaughter, Alyssa Bryan of Tocsin; brother, Ronald (Grace) Bryan of Monroe; sister, Barbara Gaunt of Decatur; step-daughter-in-law, Rosie (Larry) Reinking of Decatur.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Dick Bryan; sister, Janet Roughie; and step-son, Lamar "Bud" Taylor.

Private family services will be held at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur. Burial will follow in the Decatur Cemetery, with military honors conducted by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard.

Preferred memorials are to the donor's choice.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

