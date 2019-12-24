|
Duane D. Clifton, 93, Willshire, Ohio, passed away Sunday morning, Dec. 22, 2019, as the result of a motor vehicle accident. Duane was born in Van Wert County, Ohio, March 22, 1926, to the late Benjamin Harrison and Jennie M. (Culbertson) Clifton. He married Edith M. Boice March 20, 1948, in Fort Wayne.
Duane served his country in the United States Army during World War II.
He was a lifetime member of the United Brethren Church in Wren, Ohio, and was attending Union United Methodist Church in rural Decatur. He was a member of the Post 5713 of Celina, Ohio.
Duane was a 1944 graduate of Wren High School. He retired in 1986 from the Van Wert County Highway Department with six years of service, and prior to that was employed at Chrysler Amplex in Van Wert. He was also a longtime Van Wert County farmer.
He loved to travel and enjoyed traveling with his family and friends.
Among survivors are his wife, Edith Clifton of Willshire; son, David D. Clifton of Willshire; and two grandchildren, Julie (Doug) Hadaway and Mary (Brandon) Beneke.
Duane's daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Alan Dannenfelser, also passed away as a result of the same accident. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Maxine Sharpe and Ruth Ann Brake; and four brothers, Carl, Ralph, Floyd and Rex Clifton.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Pastor Bud Larimore officiating. Burial will follow at Fletcher Cemetery in Willshire, with Military Graveside Honors.
Visitation will be from 12-3 p.m. Sunday, also at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Honor Flight of NE Indiana.
Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Dec. 24, 2019