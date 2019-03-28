Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Ranta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl A. Ranta


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Earl A. Ranta Obituary
Earl Ranta, 83, Decatur, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Gulfside Hospice, Zephyrhills, Florida (gulfside.org). He was born in Waukegan, IL, March 21, 1935. 
He thoroughly enjoyed eating out, traveling, and winters in Florida. 
He and his frequent smiles will be missed by his survivors: son, David Ranta, and two grandchildren, Michael and Monica all of Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan; several cousins; and many family and friends of the Shirley Everett families.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Ranta of Lawrenceburg, TN. 
Per Earl's request, there will be no visitation or services.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.