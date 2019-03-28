|
Earl Ranta, 83, Decatur, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Gulfside Hospice, Zephyrhills, Florida (gulfside.org). He was born in Waukegan, IL, March 21, 1935.
He thoroughly enjoyed eating out, traveling, and winters in Florida.
He and his frequent smiles will be missed by his survivors: son, David Ranta, and two grandchildren, Michael and Monica all of Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan; several cousins; and many family and friends of the Shirley Everett families.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Ranta of Lawrenceburg, TN.
Per Earl's request, there will be no visitation or services.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 26, 2019