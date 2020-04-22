|
|
Earl E. Johnson, 85, Decatur, went to be with his Lord late Monday evening, April 20, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Decatur June 21, 1934, to the late Melvin S. and Martha (Zurcher) Johnson. On Aug. 17, 1974, Earl married Pamela McCoy at Zion United Church of Christ in Decatur; she preceded him in death April 2, 2013.
Earl was a member of the Decatur Church of God.
He was a 1953 graduate of Adams Central High School and was the owner and operator of Mi-La-Dee Beauty Shop in Decatur for more than 40 years.
Although Earl was blind, he enjoyed walking around town. Many people will remember Earl from the local restaurants he visited and his kind and loving spirit.
Among survivors are several nieces and nephews; loving companion of the past seven years, Pansy Hullinger of Decatur; and special friends, Amie (Mark) McBride and Sue Robinson, all of Decatur.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Johnson.
A drive-by visitation will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur. When a visitor arrives, he or she will be directed to follow a path which allows them to greet the family. Attendees must remain inside the vehicle at all times to ensure social distancing. This has been approved by the Adams County Health Department.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Adams County Community Foundation-Cancer Fund; or the League for the Blind.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 23, 2020