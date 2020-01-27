|
Earl Howard Sprunger, 83, Berne, passed away Jan. 26, 2020, at Swiss Village. He was born in Adams County April 16, 1936, to the late Howard and B. Helen (Long) Sprunger. Earl was united in marriage to Marinel Striker Jan. 24, 1954, at First Mennonite Church. They were married for 65 years before Marinel's passing June 20, 2019.
Earl was a member of the First Mennonite Church and also attended Calvary Bible Church.
He was a self-employed carpenter, auto mechanic, car dealer, auctioneer, former Adams County 3rd District Commissioner and jack-of-all-trades.
Earl enjoyed fishing and traveling, cars, mushroom hunting, playing cards and games, ice skating, swimming, water skiing and spending time at the lake cottage. His travels were not limited to Florida or the lake, but also worldwide. While they were in Florida he enjoyed riding jet skis in the back waters. Among the various places he and Marinel visited worldwide they especially enjoyed their time in Germany.
Among survivors are three daughters, Gail (Don) Kuhn, Dana (Gerald) Schwartz and Kenya (Rod) Habegger, all of Berne; daughter-in-law, Angie Sprunger of Berne; brother, Burl Sprunger of Decatur; sister, Carol Lehman of Fort Wayne; sister-in-law, Cleora Sprunger of Berne; nine grandchildren, David (Audry) Zuercher, Luke (Charlotte) Zuercher, Benjamin (Kate) Zuercher, Timothy (Lisa) Kuhn, Daniel (Heidi) Sprunger, Denise (James) Sprunger, Anie Habegger, Tawnie Habegger and Heather Brown; 14 great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Isabelle, Faith, Cort, True, Ottilia and Samuel Zuercher; Brendon, Colton, Alena, Dakota and Brock Sprunger; and Taylor and Chase Brown.
He was preceded in death by a son, Van Sprunger, Dec. 25, 2014; son-in-law, David Zuercher, Dec. 20, 2005; and brothers, Bruce and Warren Sprunger.
A Memorial Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Swiss Village Chapel in Berne, with Pastor Henry Schaadt and Pastor Mike Wertenberger officiating. Burial will follow at a later date at the M.R.E. Cemetery in Berne.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, and one hour prior to the memorial service Thursday, all at Swiss Village.
Preferred memorials are to the Indiana Resource Center for Autism; Swiss Heritage; Calvary Bible Church; or First Mennonite Church.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Jan. 28, 2020