|
|
Earlene Jane Moser, 92, Berne, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Swiss Village. She was born in Adams County Sept. 21, 1927, to the late Elmer and Fannie (Balsiger) Moser.
Earlene was a member of West Missionary Church in Berne, where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was a member of the Cardinal Chapter of the Indiana Audubon Club and the International Twin Association.
She worked for 42 years at Berco Co. in the sewing department.
Earlene was a Fort Wayne Komets fan and loved attending the Komets home games. She was an avid reader, loved to travel with her twin sister and enjoyed mushroom hunting, bird watching and camping.
Among survivors are a sister-in-law, Lela Moser of Geneva; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Alfred and Earl Moser; and her twin sister, Dorothy Jean Moser.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at West Missionary Church in Berne, with Pastor Keith Rupp and Pastor Dean Terrell officiating. Interment will follow in the M.R.E. Cemetery in Berne.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.
Preferred memorials are to West Missionary Church
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Nov. 19, 2019