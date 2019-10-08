|
Ed Gatke, 80, Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. He was born in Warsaw, Indiana, Feb. 7, 1939, to the late Donald E. and Lucille A. (Andruss) Gatke. He married Betty Licking Sept. 27, 1986, in Raleigh, North Carolina; she survives in Fort Wayne.
Ed served in the Indiana Army National Guard.
He attended Brookside Church in Fort Wayne. Ed had served as a deacon in several churches and also in Christian education programs. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club in Lafayette, Indiana.
Ed enjoyed riding motorcycles and was actively involved in helping with Parkinson's disease through Rock Steady Boxing. He loved to travel and enjoyed athletics, including running track and cross country at Wheaton College. He enjoyed golf, bowling, tennis and hiking.
A 1957 graduate of Warsaw High School, he received a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology from Wheaton College and his Master's Degree in Social Work from Indiana University.
Ed retired as the director of Park Center in Decatur, and had previously worked as director at Park Center in Bluffton. He also worked as the director of Cary Children's Home in Lafayette. He started United Stand for Children and Youth, which did broad-based work to intervene with troubled families who were referred to them by the courts.
Among survivors are his daughters, Ingrid (Kurt) Kipfer of Carmel, Indiana, Dawn Gatke of Fort Wayne; brother, Thomas (Connie) Gatke of Westport, Indiana; granddaughters, Rori Kipfer of Carmel and Casey Gatke of Fort Wayne; step-son, Doug (Kerri) Frantz of Broomfield, Colorado; step-daughter, Sara (Rick) Peterson of Avon, Indiana; step-grandchildren, Rylan and Elise of Broomfield, Colorado, and Evan and Alyssa Peterson of Avon.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Dennis, Peter, Greg "Skipper" and Curt Gatke.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Life Celebrant Dave McIntire officiating.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, and one hour prior to services Saturday, all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Rock Steady Boxing through Lutheran Life Villages in Fort Wayne; or the Jesus Film Project through Campus Crusade for Christ.
Arrangements made by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes-Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019