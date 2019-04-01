Edward Cornejo, 77, Decatur, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Parkview Hospital following a short illness. Ed was born in Los Angeles, California, Dec. 14, 1941, to Bernice Alvarado. On Nov. 22, 1986, he married Nancy Braden Johnson.

After High School, Ed joined the Army and served in the 101st Airborne.

He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. He worked for General Electric in Decatur and also in Fort Wayne, where he retired from.

Ed loved Adams Central football and the Indianapolis Colts. He didn't know a stranger and was most proud of his family and grandchildren. He enjoyed going to all of their sporting events and made sure each knew that he loved them.

Among survivors are his spouse of 32 years, Nancy; and two daughters, Renee (Rick) Bollenbacher and Jessica Thieme, both of Monroe; nine grandchildren, Alex, Isiah, Noah, Marcus and Lydia Bollenbacher, Addie and Grace Baker, Charlotte Thieme and Madalynn Miller; and one great-grandchild, Carter Bollenbacher.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles and Anthony; sister, Jeri; mother, Bernice Alvarado; and step-father, Greg Alvarado.

A 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father Dave Ruppert officiating. Inurnment will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with reciting of the Holy Rosary at 3:30 p.m.. and for one hour prior to services Friday from 9-10 a.m. in the St. Mary's Parish Hall.

Preferred Memorials are to the United Way of Adams County, an organization in which Ed loved to be part of. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary