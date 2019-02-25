Edward L. Linder, 89, Decatur, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. He was born in Monroeville June 27, 1929, to the late William C. and Pernetta J. (Smith) Linder. On Dec. 2, 1950, he married Rita Ann Loshe; after 64 years together, she preceded him in death April 19, 2015.

He was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, where he was a member of the Holy Name Society. At St. Mary's, Ed served as a Lector, Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion and also taught Religious Education for many years. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Msgr. J.J. Seimetz Council 864 and its 4th Degree Assembly 257.

Ed worked as a Production Technician for Corning Glass. He also worked at Adams Memorial Hospital. Ed served his country in the U.S. Army in the Korean Conflict.

Among survivors are two sons, Kenneth G. Linder of Warren and James G. (Laura Kukelhan) Linder of Decatur; two daughters, Nancy M. (James) Feasel of Decatur and Rebecca A. (Jeremy) Jackson of Fort Wayne; a brother, Carl Linder of Fort Wayne; 10 grandchildren, Matthew Linder, Jennifer Hoy, Cynthia Post, Kelly Jackson, Alex Jackson, Allie Dillion, Ben Linder, Michael Linder, Jocelyn Linder and Emily Linder; and eight great-grandchildren, Lexi Linder, Lucas Linder, Xander Post, Willow Post, Nolan Hoy, Ryatt Post, Sophie and Annie Linder.

He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Elizabeth Linder; two sisters, Mary Grimmer and Madonna Weber; and a brother, Cyril Linder.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with visitation from 9-10 a.m. at St. Mary's Parish Hall. Father David Ruppert will officiate and burial will take place in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, with military graveside rites by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with a reciting of the Holy Rosary at 3:30 p.m. and the K of C 4th Degree Honor Guard posting from 6-8 p.m.

Preferred memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School; or Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home-Fort Wayne.

Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary