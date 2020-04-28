|
|
Edward L. Wheeler, 82, Decatur, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at his residence. He was born in North Lewisburg, Ohio, Feb. 6, 1938, to the late Walter L. and Alma L. (Martin) Wheeler. On May 23, 1959, he married Carol M. Stiffler.
He had worked at Central Soya (now Bunge) for 35 years, retiring in 2003. After retirement, he hauled Amish for several years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Geneva and a 50-year member of the Loyal of the Moose Lodge 1311.
Ed enjoyed I.U. athletics, Indianapolis Colts football and the Chicago Cubs. He was an avid card player, liked to hunt, and enjoyed hunting for mushrooms in the spring.
He cherished his eight winters in Florida with his wife, Carol. He was a soft-spoken man with integrity and loved his family dearly.
Among survivors are his wife of 60 years, Carol M. Wheeler of Decatur; a son, Edward L. (Sheryl) Wheeler Jr. of Decatur; two daughters, Linda L. (Greg) Beery of Decatur and Connie S. (Brion) Gilbert of Monroeville; eight grandchildren, Shawn (Heather) Beery, Tony Beery, Cody Gilbert, Cory (Melissa) Gilbert, Siearra (David) Nutt, Jerod Eckrote, Erin Hay and Stephanie Ward; and 12 great-grandchildren, Amore, Londyn, Coen, Jack, Gage, Logan, Alaina, Alexandra, Bryce, Katie, Megan and Samantha.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Burton.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has decided to not hold public visitation or funeral services. Memorials may be made to the family, checks payable to Linda L. Beery, and may be sent through the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the hospice care Ed received from Family LifeCare (now Visiting Nurse) over the last months and especially the loyal care rendered by Shylar, C.N.A. They will be forever grateful.
Arrangements handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 28, 2020