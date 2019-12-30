|
|
Edward S. "Buck" Kukelhan, 69, Decatur, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at his daughter's residence in Schererville, Indiana, following an extended illness. He was born in Decatur May 17, 1950, to the late Elmer and Marcella (Hoffman) Kukelhan. Edward was united in marriage to Kathleen Bultemeier July 17, 1971, at Zion Lutheran Church in Decatur.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Decatur.
Edward was a 1968 graduate of Bellmont High School. He retired in 2004 from International Harvester, currently known as Navistar. He was also formerly employed at Coachman Industries for five years.
He proudly served his country, joining the Indiana National Guard at Baer Field in Fort Wayne. His time of duty was from 1969 until he was honorably discharged in 1974.
Ed's greatest gift was being a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Fond memories were made on weekends at Pic-a-Spot camping and boating. In Ed's life there were three constants: Fords, cards and fishing. Of the many Fords Ed owned, his 1970 Boss 302 Mustang was his pride and joy. Ed found joy in playing pedro and euchre with his father, Elmer, and brothers-in-law, Brian, Craig, Daryll and Keith. He loved to walleye fish in Wisconsin and Minnesota, and later in life enjoyed bass-fishing in Winterhaven, Florida. Ed enjoyed drinking Strohs while pursuing these past-times. In retirement, Ed spent many hours out in his shop completing woodworking and metal-working projects.
Among survivors are his wife, Kathleen "Kathy" Kukelhan of Schererville; son, Chad (Laura) Kukelhan of Decatur; daughters, Stacy Kukelhan of Schererville and Lindsy (Aaron) Johnson of Parker, Colorado; five grandchildren, Henry Kukelhan and Meryl Kukelhan; Sophia Kukelhan; and Taj and Dak Johnson; sisters, Sandra Miller of Fort Wayne, Deborah Glasper of Fort Wayne, Kathleen (Steve) Griggs of Jacksonville, Florida, and Cheryl (Gil) Bearman of Hoagland; brother, Gary Kukelhan of Birmingham, Alabama; Kathy's siblings, with whom Ed was very close, brother, Keith (Jo) Bultemeier of Roanoke, sister Connie Shady of Valparaiso, brother Craig (Chum) Bultemeier of Decatur, brother Brian (Deb) Bultemeier of Greenfield, Indiana, and brother, Daryll (Cheryl) Bultemeier of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Michelle Kukelhan, who died at the age of six months old.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Zion Lutheran Church in Decatur, with Pastor James Voorman officiating. Burial will follow in Decatur Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and one hour prior to services at the church Thursday.
Preferred memorials are to Zion Lutheran Church-Decatur; or Schererville Fire Department (Lift and Assist Program).
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Dec. 31, 2019