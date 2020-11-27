Eileen Hoffman, 85, went to be with her Lord Nov. 21, 2020, at Runk & Pratt at Smith Mountain Lake Retirement Community. A native of Adams County, she was born Oct. 30, 1935, one of six children - four brothers and one sister - born to Clark and Emma Funk. Eileen married Charles "Chuck" Hoffman Oct. 23, 1954; he preceded her in death Nov. 26, 2018.
Eileen graduated from Adams Central High School in 1953. She was a cheerleader and active in many school activities.
She retired from Central Soya after 27 years of service. She started in the purchasing department and was promoted to secretary to the plant manager. During her tenure in this position, she worked for five different plant managers; and after the birth of her daughter, she worked for the director of research.
After retiring from Central Soya, Eileen and Charles moved to Sun City, Arizona. She was employed at the Banner/Sun Health Child Development Center for 5 years. She then transferred to the rehabilitation department. While in Sun City, she worked for 15 years before taking a final retirement. Eileen and Charles spent 25 years in Arizona before returning to Decatur, where they resided in a villa at Woodcrest.
Eileen loved to cook and was active with golf and other recreational activities, such as horseback riding, billiards and bowling.
Before moving to Arizona, they attended the United Church of Christ in rural Decatur. Eileen and Charles were members of the Sun City Church of Palms while living in Arizona. She served on the board for six years, as well as being involved in other church activities. She was also a member of Faith Fellowship Church, in Wirtz, Virginia, where her son, Gary, and daughter-in-law, Diane, are pastors.
She believed family came first and that friends were very important. She lived her life caring for anyone in need.
She leaves behind many friends and loving family, including the couple's three children, Rick (Cheryl) of Johnstown, Colorado; Gary (Diane) of Rocky Mount, Virginia, and Cathy (James) of Harvest, Alabama; brothers, Larry (Helen) Funk and Kenneth (Erma) Funk; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Funk and Bonnie Funk.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Norma Myers; and two brothers, Jerry Funk and Leonard Funk.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, 225 W. Adams St. in Decatur, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be at St. Luke's United Church of Christ Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to: Attn. Pastor Gary Hoffman, Faith Fellowship Church Building Fund, 100 Wirtz Road, Wirtz Virginia 24184.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.