Elizabeth E. Schwartz, 76, Berne, passed away at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at her residence. She was born Tuesday, March 31, 1942, to the late John and Emma (Christner) Girod. She married John F. Schwartz Thursday, March 4, 1965.

She was a member of the Old Order Amish.

Among survivors are her husband of 54 years, John F. Schwartz; two sons, Thomas (Elizabeth) Schwartz of Butlerville and Timothy (Wilma) Schwartz of Monroe; five daughters, Elnora (Stephen) Christner of Monroe, Elmina (Solomon) Wengerd of Monroe, Clara (Phineas) Schwartz of Berne, Marlene (Samuel) Schwartz of Berne and Joann (Stephen) Schwartz of Monroe; four sisters, Josephine Yoder of Berne, Miriam (Walter) Schwartz of Berne, Lovina (Dave) Wickey of Berne and Edna (Sam) Schwartz of Monroe; five brothers, Sam (Rosie) Girod of Geneva, Levi (Rosie) Girod of Monroe, Mark (Anna) Girod of Monroe, Rueben (Emma) Girod of Kentucky and Nathan (Fannie) Girod of Kentucky; 49 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter.

Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Thursday at the John F. Schwartz residence, 2692S U.S. 27 in Berne, with Bishop Joseph Schwartz officiating. Burial will be at the Schwartz Cemetery in Berne.

Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Tuesday, and from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, all at the John F. Schwartz residence.

Arrangements were handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.

