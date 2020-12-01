Elizabeth E. Schwartz, 76, Monroe, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. She was born to the late Peter A. and Elizabeth M. Schwartz. On May 11, 1972, she married Peter A. Schwartz, the son of Joseph R. and Annie E. (Hilty) Schwartz.
She was a member of the Old Order Amish.
Among survivors are three sons, Johnny P. (Vernea J.) Schwartz of Monroe, Jacob P. (Ann A.) Schwartz of Portland and Samuel P. (Mary A.) Schwartz of Monroe; five daughters, Elizabeth P. (Emanuel S.) Wickey Jr. of Monroe, Rosie P. (David M.) Schwartz of Geneva, Anna P. (Jacob J.M.) Schwartz of Geneva, Catherine P. (Aaron A.) Zook Jr. of Decatur and Salome P. (Benny A.) Zook of Vevay, Indiana; 59 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Jacob E.P. Schwartz; daughter, Lovina P. Schwartz; and nine grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Peter A. Schwartz residence, 944N C.R. 200W in Monroe. Bishop Emanuel E. Schwartz will officiate and burial will take place in Winchester Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Monday and from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, also at the Peter A. Schwartz residence.
Arrangements handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home in Decatur.
