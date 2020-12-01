1/
Elizabeth E. Schwartz
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth E. Schwartz, 76, Monroe, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. She was born to the late Peter A. and Elizabeth M. Schwartz. On May 11, 1972, she married Peter A. Schwartz, the son of Joseph R. and Annie E. (Hilty) Schwartz.
She was a member of the Old Order Amish.
Among survivors are three sons, Johnny P. (Vernea J.) Schwartz of Monroe, Jacob P. (Ann A.) Schwartz of Portland and Samuel P. (Mary A.) Schwartz of Monroe; five daughters, Elizabeth P. (Emanuel S.) Wickey Jr. of Monroe, Rosie P. (David M.) Schwartz of Geneva, Anna P. (Jacob J.M.) Schwartz of Geneva, Catherine P. (Aaron A.) Zook Jr. of Decatur and Salome P. (Benny A.) Zook of Vevay, Indiana; 59 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Jacob E.P. Schwartz; daughter, Lovina P. Schwartz; and nine grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Peter A. Schwartz residence, 944N C.R. 200W in Monroe. Bishop Emanuel E. Schwartz will officiate and burial will take place in Winchester Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Monday and from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, also at the Peter A. Schwartz residence.
Arrangements handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home in Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
08:00 - 08:00 PM
Peter A. Schwartz residence
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Peter A. Schwartz residence
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved