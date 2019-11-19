|
Elvin A. "Al" Hormann, 85, Decatur, passed away early Monday morning, Nov.18, 2019, at his residence following a brief illness. He was born in Allen County May 16, 1934, to William A. and Clara M. (Heckmann) Hormann. Al married Shirley A. Fuhrman July 21, 1956, in New Haven; she survives.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim in Decatur and held several offices in the church, most notably, the design of the interior of the church prior to the 150th Anniversary. He was also a member of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans and the Adams County Heart Club in Decatur.
Al was a graduate of Concordia High School in Fort Wayne and Concordia Junior College. He retired in 1990 from Zollner Pistons in Fort Wayne, with more than 33 years of service. In retirement, he worked part-time at Walmart in Decatur and Meijer on Stellhorn Road in Fort Wayne. Volunteering was also important to Al. For 14 years, he volunteered at the Worthman Fitness Center at the Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur, creating many friendships and assisting many people in rehabilitation from illness or other adversity.
Al was devoted to his faith and his family. He enjoyed watching his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces as they participated in sports and other activities … he was a great supporter of their efforts. For most who knew Al, he was also a passionate fan of New York Yankees baseball. In his younger years, he was also a league bowler while at Zollner.
Among survivors are his wife of 63 years, Shirley A. Hormann of Decatur; sons, Steven M. (Nancy) Hormann of Indianapolis, Douglas L. (Karla) Hormann of Decatur and Scott (Hollie) Hormann of Decatur; daughters, Debra K. (Tracy) Stevens of Decatur and Erin R. (Ryan) Lengerich of Colorado Springs, Colorado; brothers, Carl (Della) Hormann of Decatur and Arthur Hormann of Owensboro, Kentucky; sister, Marilyn Hormann of Fort Wayne; sister-in-law, Alberta Hormann of Fort Wayne; Shirley's siblings, sister, Ruth Eggers of Fremont, Nebraska; brother, James (Evie) Fuhrman of Hoagland; sister-in-law, Marlene Fuhrman of Decatur; and 13 grandchildren, Craig (Liz) Hormann, Drew (Mollie) Hormann, Dustin (Tara) Hormann, Taylor (Candra) Hormann, Carlin (Sherice) Hormann, Hailee Hormann, Joshua (Christy) Stevens, Kyle (Cari) Stevens, Allison (Zach) Townsend, Brett (Melissa) Hormann, Payton Lengerich, Dylan Lengerich, and Hunter Lengerich; and six great-grandchildren, Elisia Stevens, Crosby Stevens, Nora Stevens, Breylan Hormann, Presley Hormann, and Sutton Hormann.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Alex Hormann; two brothers, Norbert and Richard Hormann; sister-in-law, Margie Hormann; and Shirley's siblings and brother-in-law, Melvin Fuhrman, William "Bill" Fuhrman, Otto "Mo" Fuhrman and Harvey Eggers.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim, with Pastor Daniel Dahling officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Friedheim.
Visitation will be from from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, and one hour prior to services Monday at the church.
Preferred memorials are to Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim Building Fund, Family LifeCare, or the donor's choice.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Nov. 20, 2019