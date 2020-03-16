Home

Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Resources
Ervin L. Ross


1932 - 2020
Ervin L. Ross Obituary
Ervin L. Ross, 87, Decatur, passed away unexpectedly March 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Wren, Ohio, June 20, 1932, to the late Clark E. and Mable (Shook) Ross. He was united in marriage to Barbara (Irwin) Ross Aug. 27, 1950, at the Church of God in Decatur. They were married for 69 years before Ervin's passing; she survives in Decatur.
He was a member of the Moose Lodge 1311 in Decatur for more than 50 years.
Ervin was employed at the Dana Corporation for more than 43 years.
He loved to fish and go to the Casinos with his wife and friends. He was an avid Indiana Hoosier Fan.
Among survivors are his son, Stephen Ross of Decatur; brother, Bill (Jean) Ross of Decatur; two grandchildren, Sara (Brent Guerra) Ross of Decatur and Jon (Anna VerPlanck) Ross of Fort Wayne; one great-grandson, Brady Ross of Decatur; and two sisters-in-law, Dolly Ross and Joyce Ross, both of Decatur.
He was preceded in death by seven brothers, Richard, Roland, Eugene, Max, Leo, Lester and Gerald Ross; and three sisters, Helen Lister Call, Margaret Thomas and Patricia Hueston.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Rev. Ernie Suman officiating. Interment will follow in the Decatur Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, and one hour prior to services Wednesday, all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to ACCF-Cancer fund.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 17, 2020
