Estella M. (Kitchen) Rice, 102¾, Decatur, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest. She was born in Wells County Sept. 24, 1916, to the late James G. and Ilo E. (Platt) Kitchen. She was united in marriage to Robert J. Rice Sept. 29, 1939, in Newton Kentucky; he preceded her in death Oct. 23, 1991.

A 1934 graduate of Decatur High School, Estella was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, where she served as a choir member, taught Sunday school for many years and was in Mary's Circle at the church. She was also a member of Root Township County Extension Club, the National Women's Club in the Literature Department, Adams County Coin Club and Shakespearean Club.

She served as a dental assistant for a few years, before serving her family as a homemaker. Estella also served the community with her volunteer work. She was a volunteer at Monmouth School for a number of years, and also volunteered at the Decatur Public Library.

Estella loved to sew and garden. She was in the Callithumpian Parade up to the age of 99.

Among survivors are two daughters, Nancy Reau of Lima, Ohio, and Rebecca (Bud) Kemp of Decatur; son, David (Suzy) Rice of Decatur; 10 grandchildren, Dr. Nancy (Dr. Rajeev Puri) Reau, Douglas (Tammy) Highland, Rhonda (Joel) Huebner, Jennifer (Otis) King, Rob Rice, Ryan (Amy) Rice, Karrie (Matt) Macke, Erica (Brian) Grote, Andrea (Scott) Hamman and Natalie (Luke) Foster; 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by twin daughters, Carolyn and Marlyn; daughter and son-in-law, Harriet and Ronald Highland; son-in-law, Gerald Reau; two brothers, James B. Kitchen and Ernest B. Kitchen; and a granddaughter, Rene Sue Rice.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Marks United Methodist Church in Decatur, with Pastor Chris Gadlage officiating. Interment will follow in the Evans-Rice Cemetery, rural Decatur.

Visitation will be from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, and one hour prior to services at the church Thursday.

Preferred memorials may be made to St. Marks United Methodist Church Music Department in memory of Robert J. Rice or Heart to Heart Hospice.