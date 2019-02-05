Esther M. Eguia, 67, Fort Wayne, passed away Feb. 2, 2019, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice in Fort Wayne. She was born in Adrian, Michigan, Oct. 25, 1951, to the late Adan and Andrea (Belmarez) Eguia.

Esther attended St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Decatur and had attended St. Joseph Catholic School when she was younger. She was a member of the Moose Lodge 1311 and the VFW auxiliary. Esther proudly served the Sociedad Guadalupana Church.

Among survivors are her son, Daniel (Michelle) Ybarra; three daughters, Danae Ybarra, Devra (Ray) Garcia and Tracee (Rico) Serrano-Tapia; eight siblings; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Devin Ybarra; grandmother, Antonia Cruz-Garza; grandfather, Guadalupe Garza; and her brother, Louis Eguia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father Dave Ruppert officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

A Holy Rosary service will be at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, and one hour prior to services Thursday at the church.

Preferred memorials may be made to the Sociedad Guadalupana. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Feb. 5, 2019