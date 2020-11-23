Eunice Reppert, 87, Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Golden Years Homestead, where she had been a resident since Sept. 8, 2020. She was born in Willshire, Ohio, Oct. 27, 1933, to the late Jesse R. and Iola K. (Cordell) Hamrick. Eunice was united in marriage to Robert L. Reppert Jan. 9, 1950; he passed away March 8, 1987.
Eunice was an avid church attender for many years, most recently as a member at Faith Baptist Church in Fort Wayne.
She was a former employee of Magnavox. Later, she and her husband moved to Elkhart, Indiana, where they owned two caramel corn shops for several years. Then, the couple moved to North Carolina, where they had their own Port-a-Bit Barbeque catering business. Later in life, Eunice worked at Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company and Parkview Home Health.
Among survivors are two daughters, Linda D. (Jim) Minich of Fort Wayne and Carolyn S. (Greg) Girardot of Woodburn, Indiana; brother, Ray L. Hamrick of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, Lori (Patrick) Garmire, Melanie (Adam) Fogwell, Heather (Todd) Flynn, Eric (Raechel) Girardot, Russ (Alexis) Minich and Jeff (Kassie) Minich; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Marilyn S. Reppert; two brothers, Richard and Ralph Hamrick; and one sister, Phyllis K. Myers.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Pastor Greg Zern officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Magley Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the time of services Wednesday.
Preferred memorials are to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.