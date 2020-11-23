1/1
Eunice Reppert
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eunice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eunice Reppert, 87, Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Golden Years Homestead, where she had been a resident since Sept. 8, 2020. She was born in Willshire, Ohio, Oct. 27, 1933, to the late Jesse R. and Iola K. (Cordell) Hamrick. Eunice was united in marriage to Robert L. Reppert Jan. 9, 1950; he passed away March 8, 1987.
Eunice was an avid church attender for many years, most recently as a member at Faith Baptist Church in Fort Wayne.
She was a former employee of Magnavox. Later, she and her husband moved to Elkhart, Indiana, where they owned two caramel corn shops for several years. Then, the couple moved to North Carolina, where they had their own Port-a-Bit Barbeque catering business. Later in life, Eunice worked at Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company and Parkview Home Health.
Among survivors are two daughters, Linda D. (Jim) Minich of Fort Wayne and Carolyn S. (Greg) Girardot of Woodburn, Indiana; brother, Ray L. Hamrick of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, Lori (Patrick) Garmire, Melanie (Adam) Fogwell, Heather (Todd) Flynn, Eric (Raechel) Girardot, Russ (Alexis) Minich and Jeff (Kassie) Minich; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Marilyn S. Reppert; two brothers, Richard and Ralph Hamrick; and one sister, Phyllis K. Myers.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Pastor Greg Zern officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Magley Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the time of services Wednesday.
Preferred memorials are to the Alzheimer's Association.
Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved