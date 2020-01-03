Home

Evelyn D. Morrissey


1928 - 2020
Evelyn D. Morrissey Obituary
Evelyn D. Morrissey, 91, Bluffton passed away early Wednesday morning, Jan. 1, 2020, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton. She was born in Bluffton Oct. 16, 1928, to the late O.D. and Marjorie (Little) Haflich. Evelyn and Robert Dale Morrissey were married in Bluffton at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Valentine's Day in 1952; he preceded her in death Dec. 10, 2013. They were married for 61 years.
A 1946 graduate of Bluffton High School, Evelyn lived in Decatur from 1952 to 2003, when she moved back to Bluffton.
She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she was a choir member and a former parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Decatur, where she served in the choir for 25 years, along with her membership in Psi Iota Xi Sorority.
Among survivors are four children, Nancy (Larry) Leitz, Janet (Doug) Lehman and Michael (Jill) Morrissey, all of Bluffton and Patrick Morrissey of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Nathan (Erica) Lehman of Bluffton, Nicole (Doug) Miller of Fort Wayne, Gregory (Stacy) Lehman of Bluffton and Matthew (Jordan) Morrissey of Zionsville; and nine great-grandchildren, Carter and Cadence Lehman, Lynae and Samuel Miller, Hunter and Colson Lehman, Cale, Hattie and Eloise Morrissey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton.  Father David Violi and Father Steve Colchin will be the celebrants. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.
Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, prior to mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Wells County Creative Arts Council. 
Arrangements handled by Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.
Online condolences may be made at www.thomarich.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Jan. 4, 2020
