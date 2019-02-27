Evelyn Mae Graber, 94, Bluffton, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Christian Care Retirement Community. She was born in Adams County May 6, 1924, to the late Melvin and Elma (Walchle) Kohler. She married Glenn R. Graber in Adams County June 28, 1947; he preceded her in death April 19, 2004.

Evelyn was a graduate of Cottonwood High School in Adams County, she was a homemaker and assisted her husband with the family dairy farm operation for many years. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church.

In her later years, Evelyn enjoyed gardening, sewing and crocheting; but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Among survivors are a sister, Pauline Kaehr of Bluffton; brother-in-law, Harry Steffen of Bluffton; nine nieces and nephews; 41 great-nieces and nephews; 67 great-great-nieces and nephews; and one great-great-great-nephew.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Steffen; and a brother-in-law, Roger Kaehr.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the Bluffton North Apostolic Christian Church, with Steve Ringger and Lynn Fiechter officiating. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.

Preferred memorial are to Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019