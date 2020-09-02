Florence Della Louise Hoffman, 96, Monroeville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Adams Heritage. She was born in rural Decatur Jan. 16, 1924, to the late Martin and Ida (Bultemeier) Aumann. She married Gilbert O. Hoffman at St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen June 17, 1945. They resided in Hoagland until August 1959, and then on the family farm in rural Hoagland until her death.
Florence was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen. She was also a long time active member of the St. John's Young Peoples Society, and later the St. John Ladies Aid (sewing) Society, joining in 1965. She was also a member of the St. John Ladies Guild, Lutheran Women's Missionary League, Hoagland Area Advancement Association and the Monroeville Chamber of Commerce.
She worked at Malony's Restaurant and Lanterneir Florists in downtown Fort Wayne, then spent her time working by her husband's side, raising her family and became active in helping the elderly.
Among survivors are her daughter, Annette D. Ray of Decatur; two sons, Richard D. Hoffman of Hoagland and Chris D. (Tammy) Hoffman of Monroeville; two sisters, Alvina Sauer and Marlene Fuhrman, both of Decatur; sister-in-law, F. Evelyn Aumann of Decatur; three granddaughters, Ruth Ann Baltzell, Jill S. (John) Thorn and Abigail E. (fiance, Matt Sorg) Hoffman; four grandsons, Brian R. (Amy) Hoffman, Adam F. (Tiffany) Hoffman, Benjamin C. (Kristi) Hoffman and Nathan D. (Chloe) Hoffman; and numerous step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Gilbert O. "Gillie" Hoffman; three sisters, Marie (Morris) Wiegmann, Erna (Carl) Melcher and Eloise Aumann; brother, Frederick Aumann; son-in-law, Richard M. Ray; and two brothers-in-law, Otto Fuhrman and Harold Sauer.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen, with Pastor Peter Brock officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Bingen.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.
Preferred memorials are to St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen - Organ Fund; Worship Anew; or Adams Heritage Staff Fund.
Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.