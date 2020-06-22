Florence "Bunny" Roudebush
1922 - 2020
Florence "Bunny" Roudebush, 97, Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at her residence. Florence was born in Calvin, North Dakota, Oct. 16, 1922, to the late Earl and Anna (Hiebert) Radway. On June 3, 1958, she married James Roudebush; he preceded her in death June 16, 1973.
Florence attended South Side Church of Christ in Portland. She was self-employed as a seamstress.
Among survivors are two sons, Clay (Sharon) Strickler and William Strickler; daughter, Vickie (Roudebush) Kirk; brother, George; four sisters, Esther, Ethyl, Mary and Gladys; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Forest Strickler; eight brothers and sisters; and one granddaughter.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Ray Cemetery in Monroe, with Pastor Jerry Bailey officiating.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Preferred memorials are to Heart to Heart Hospice.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
