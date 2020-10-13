1/1
Floyd A. Lobsiger
1939 - 2020
Floyd A. Lobsiger, 80, Bluffton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Signature Care of Bluffton. He was born in LaGrange, Indiana, Dec. 20, 1939, to Loren N. and Lillie A. (Powers) Lobsiger. On Dec. 17, 1961, Floyd and Sally A. Garrett were married; she preceded him in death Oct. 1, 2018.
Floyd graduated from Lancaster High School in 1958, where he played basketball, participated in track/field and band.
Known for his determination, hard-work and attention-to-detail, Floyd was a true craftsman in auto body repair and restoration. Floyd began full-time employment with his father, Loren, at Loren's Body Shop in Bluffton in 1959. He became a co-owner with his brother, Denny, in 1975, and eventually retired in 2005.
He enjoyed attending car shows, where he won many awards. Floyd and Sally especially enjoyed the Bluffton Street Fair car show and parade with his 1963 Corvette and his 1967 Camaro.
Floyd enjoyed many fun times at Adams Lake and multiple fishing trips to Canada with family and friends. He handcrafted his own remote-control airplanes and restored bicycles and pedal cars. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and made several trips to the Smoky Mountains with his son, Kent.
In his mid-40s, Floyd took up distance running and continued to run mini-marathons and 10-Ks into his 60s. He regularly supported and participated in the Parlor City Trot in Bluffton. Floyd also participated in the Rock Steady Boxing Program, where he formed many close friendships.
The highlight of his retirement was time spent with granddaughter, Anabel. 
Among survivors are his two children, Kent Lobsiger of Nashville, Indiana, and Amy Lobsiger of Ferndale, Michigan; granddaughter, Anabel Sicko, of Ann Arbor, Michigan; and two brothers, Dennis (Wanda) Lobsiger of Bluffton and Michael (Beverly) Lobsiger of Punta Gorda, Florida.
He is preceded in death by a son-in-law, Dan Sicko. 
Friends are invited to participate in a last Memorial Tribute Cruise for Floyd and Sally through town with the family at 1 p.m. Friday, departing from the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home. Classic Cars and Hot Rods are welcome and appreciated.  
A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton, with Dr. Bryson "Gene" Bell officiating.
Preferred memorials are to Bluffton Parks Department for the Rock Steady Boxing Program.
The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone's safety, we ask that you practice social distancing and wear a face mask for the time at the funeral home and for the service at the cemetery.
Arrangements handled by Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.
Online condolences may be made at www.thomarich.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial service
01:00 PM
THOMA RICH FUNERAL HOME INC - Bluffton
OCT
16
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Elm Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
THOMA RICH FUNERAL HOME INC - Bluffton
308 W WASHINGTON ST
Bluffton, IN 46714
260-824-3850
