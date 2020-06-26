Rev. Floyd Allen Suman, 91, Ashland, Kentucky, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Woodland Oaks Healthcare Facility in Ashland. Floyd was born in Decatur Dec. 26, 1928, to the late Harry and Bessie Suman.
He will be remembered by all who knew him as a fun-loving person, a devoted husband, father and friend to many. Floyd was a minister for more than 70 years, which allowed him to impact and change countless lives.
Among survivors are his brother, Harold Eugene Suman; two sons, Rev. Richard (Donna) Suman of Ashland, and Jack (Anita) Suman of Defiance, Ohio; daughter, Terry (Floyd Jr.) Lones of Jackson Center, Ohio; 13 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Ellen Marie Suman; 10 brothers; two sisters; a daughter, Cheryl Suman Campbell of Urbana, Ohio; and a son, Gary Suman of Kenton, Ohio.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. Monday at Praise Point United Brethren Church, 555 Decatur Road, Willshire, Ohio, with Floyd's nephews Rev. Sam Suman and Rev. Ernie Suman presiding.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Monday until service time at the church. The service will also be streamed live at facebook.com/praisepoint and praisepoint.net
Arrangements handled by Miller Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to mfhfuneralhome.com.
He will be remembered by all who knew him as a fun-loving person, a devoted husband, father and friend to many. Floyd was a minister for more than 70 years, which allowed him to impact and change countless lives.
Among survivors are his brother, Harold Eugene Suman; two sons, Rev. Richard (Donna) Suman of Ashland, and Jack (Anita) Suman of Defiance, Ohio; daughter, Terry (Floyd Jr.) Lones of Jackson Center, Ohio; 13 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Ellen Marie Suman; 10 brothers; two sisters; a daughter, Cheryl Suman Campbell of Urbana, Ohio; and a son, Gary Suman of Kenton, Ohio.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. Monday at Praise Point United Brethren Church, 555 Decatur Road, Willshire, Ohio, with Floyd's nephews Rev. Sam Suman and Rev. Ernie Suman presiding.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Monday until service time at the church. The service will also be streamed live at facebook.com/praisepoint and praisepoint.net
Arrangements handled by Miller Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to mfhfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.