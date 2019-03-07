Frank M. DeKoninck, 92, Fort Wayne, died March 4, 2019, at Golden Years Nursing Home. He was born in Hoagland March 25, 1926, to the late Alphons and Elisa DeKoninck. Frank was a first generation American. On June 5, 1948, he married Phyllis A. Rauch; she passed away in August of 2014.

He attended Hoagland High School. Frank started a long career at International Harvester in the late 1940s in Department 42. He enjoyed his time as a mechanic and had many fond memories of the friends he made there. He retired June 30, 1982. He also co-owned and operated deKon's Kitchen and Catering. The homemade wedding cakes were the specialty. This business was operated from the mid 1960s to the mid 1970s.

Frank also coached a softball team at St. Joseph Hessen Cassel for four years. After retirement from Harvester, he drove a school bus for FWCS for 11 years. He enjoyed the daily interaction with the kids.

He spent many years at the lake and especially enjoyed "churning the water." There was no trip made to the lake without taking the family to Bill and Casey's for some ice cream. He also spent 10 winters in Florida. He enjoyed playing golf, shuffle board, calling bingo and line dancing. He met several times a week with a group of friends at Nine Mile over coffee to settle the problems of the world.

Frank was a member of the K of C, Council 864 for many years.

He was known as Mr. Fixit; he could fix anything with the exception of eye glass repair and haircutting.

After Frank moved to Lutheran Life Villages, he enjoyed many activities. He started playing Wii bowling and enjoyed the competition with the other residents. He was proud of the 300 game he bowled.

He will always be remembered as someone who could talk to anyone about almost anything. He was a man of many stories, which he told well and often.

Among survivors are his six children, Pat Rinehart, Lois Wolpert, Susan Klingenberger, Jeanne (John) Diemer, Rose (Greg) Aspy and Rev. Kevin (Dr. Beth) DeKoninck; 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Clara Macy.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Arthur, Joseph, Dale and Charles; sisters, Mary Ruhl, Laura Rauch and Marguerite Rauch; and grandson, Drew Aspy.

The family wants to thank the staff at Golden Years and Lutheran Life Villages for the loving care they gave to Frank. Visiting Nurse and Hospice gave excellent care and made his final days so comfortable.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic Church, 11337 Old Decatur Road, Fort Wayne.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at D. O. McComb and Sons Foster Park, 6301 Fairfield Avenue, Fort Wayne, and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.

Preferred memorials are to St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic Church or Visiting Nurse and Hospice.

