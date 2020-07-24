1/
Frederick C. "Fritz" Bienz
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick C. "Fritz" Bienz, 85, Ossian, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Adams Woodcrest in Decatur. He was born in Adams County Dec. 20, 1934, the son of the late Erwin C. and Emilie (Bulmahn) Bienz. Fritz was united in marriage to Ruth A. Busse March 4, 1956, at Zion Lutheran Church in Decatur.
He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ossian, Indiana where he sang in the church choir and also the Lutheran Chorale.
He was a 1953 graduate of Monmouth High School and retired from Peter Eckrich Meats with more than 30 years of service. He was also employed by Roembke Manufacturing in Ossian for 10 years.
Fritz was in the Indiana Air National Guard for eight years and served with the 122nd Fighter Wing.
He enjoyed playing cards and bowling. In his younger years he played in the church softball league and in the Adams County horseshoe league.
Among survivors are his wife of 64 years, Ruth Bienz of Ossian; three sons, David (Mary Beth) Bienz, Steven (Susan) Bienz and Brian (Lana) Bienz, all of Fort Wayne; two brothers, Leland (Phyllis) Bienz of Fort Wayne, and Elgene (Pam) Bienz of Decatur; sister, Florence Moser of Decatur; 10 grandchildren, Laura Bienz, Jeff Bienz, Alex Bienz, Kate Werling, Michael Bienz, Emilie (Russell) Baumann, Clinton (Gwen) Bienz, James Bienz, Erin Bienz and Sierra Bienz; and one great-grandchild, Elijah Bienz.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Gilbert and Kenneth Bienz.
Due to COVID concerns, private family services and visitation will be held. Burial will be at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery in Ossian.
Preferred memorials are to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Worship Anew.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved