Frederick C. "Fritz" Bienz, 85, Ossian, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Adams Woodcrest in Decatur. He was born in Adams County Dec. 20, 1934, the son of the late Erwin C. and Emilie (Bulmahn) Bienz. Fritz was united in marriage to Ruth A. Busse March 4, 1956, at Zion Lutheran Church in Decatur.

He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ossian, Indiana where he sang in the church choir and also the Lutheran Chorale.

He was a 1953 graduate of Monmouth High School and retired from Peter Eckrich Meats with more than 30 years of service. He was also employed by Roembke Manufacturing in Ossian for 10 years.

Fritz was in the Indiana Air National Guard for eight years and served with the 122nd Fighter Wing.

He enjoyed playing cards and bowling. In his younger years he played in the church softball league and in the Adams County horseshoe league.

Among survivors are his wife of 64 years, Ruth Bienz of Ossian; three sons, David (Mary Beth) Bienz, Steven (Susan) Bienz and Brian (Lana) Bienz, all of Fort Wayne; two brothers, Leland (Phyllis) Bienz of Fort Wayne, and Elgene (Pam) Bienz of Decatur; sister, Florence Moser of Decatur; 10 grandchildren, Laura Bienz, Jeff Bienz, Alex Bienz, Kate Werling, Michael Bienz, Emilie (Russell) Baumann, Clinton (Gwen) Bienz, James Bienz, Erin Bienz and Sierra Bienz; and one great-grandchild, Elijah Bienz.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Gilbert and Kenneth Bienz.

Due to COVID concerns, private family services and visitation will be held. Burial will be at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery in Ossian.

Preferred memorials are to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Worship Anew.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

