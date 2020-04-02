|
|
Fredrick L. Schott, 81, Decatur, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital, following an extended illness. He was born in Decatur Jan. 16, 1939, to the late Ray A. and Alice A. (Cook) Schott. He was preceded in death by his wife, Victoria (Zimmerman) Schott, Aug. 9, 2016.
"It is with deep sadness the Schott family must deliver the heartbreaking news that we lost our beloved father, Fred Schott, this morning.
"Those of you who knew him will remember his positive attitude on life, his infectious smile, his dazzling blue eyes and his warm and kind heart. Unfortunately, his heart was not strong enough to carry-on any further. We are deeply saddened and will miss him immensely."
Fredrick served his country in the United States Army, where he was a sergeant in the 101st Airborne Ranger Division.
Among survivors are his three sons, Jeffrey Schott of Mooresville, North Carolina, Jay (Jennifer) Schott of Brecksville, Ohio, and Randall (Amy) Schott of Temperance, Michigan; one daughter, Lisa Hart of East Falmouth, Massachusetts; three sisters, Linda L. Grote and Rebecca A. Smith, both of Decatur, and Tammy S. Maples of Danville, Illinois.; 10 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren and his beloved companion, Gracee.
Per Fredrick's wishes, no services will be held. A celebration of life will take place with the immediate family at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to the American Legion Post 43.
Arrangements by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 3, 2020