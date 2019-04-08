Fredrick W. Bieberich, 94, Decatur, passed away Monday April 8, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest. He was born in Adams County May 27, 1924, to the late Fred C. and Linda (Gallmeier) Bieberich. He was united in marriage to Irene (Ewell) Bieberich June 28, 1947, at St. Paul Lutheran Church-Preble. They were married for 71 years.

Fred served his country in the United States Marine Corps during World War II, where he served in the Pacific Theater. He was honorably discharged at rank of Corporal.

He was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church-Preble and served in various leadership capacities over the years, along with being a member of the Couples Club for 50 years at church.

He was a founding member of the Preble Volunteer Fire Department and held many past offices. He was a life member of American Legion Post 43, where he served as commander and a member of the Color Guard. He was a member of the Big Long Lake Association in LaGrange, Indiana, a former officer of German Fire Insurance and a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League.

Fred graduated from Monmouth High School. He worked for International Harvester until retirement in 1982, following 35 years of service. He also worked for 20 years with Wiegmann Auction Service, retiring in 2004.

He enjoyed collecting local memorabilia. Along with his wife, Irene, Fred was very involved in their family genealogy.

Among survivors are his wife, Irene Bieberich of Decatur; daughter, Candace Elaine (Otto) Takacs Jr. of Kettering, Ohio; son, Douglas Duane (Jill) Bieberich of Fort Wayne; sister, Elaine Goller of Fishers; brother, Robert L. (Lillian) Bieberich of Fort Wayne; three grandchildren, Amanda (Dennis) Payonk of Chicago, Illinois, Phillip Bieberich of Mongo, Indiana, and Mitchell Bieberich of Fort Wayne.

He was preceded in death by a son, Stewart Wayne Bieberich, in 1969; and a brother-in-law, Ervin Goller.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church-Preble, with Pastor Andrew Yeager officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery, with Military Graveside Honors conducted by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday prior to the services at the church.

Preferred memorials are to Worship Anew or Shepherd's House in Fort Wayne.