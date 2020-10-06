Gary Eugene Hauter, 76, Van Wert, Ohio, passed away Friday morning, Oct. 2, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born in Van Wert July 26, 1944, to the late Gordon Laurel and Betty Rose (Davis) Hauter.
A 1963 graduate of Parkway High School, Gary was a member of the Rockford Eagles FOE 1292 and a member of the American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert. He served his country in the Ohio National Guard during the Vietnam War. He worked for Mercer Landmark and General Electric in Decatur. He loved going to Lexington, Kentucky, to watch baseball games and supporting his grandchildren in whatever they did.
Among survivors are his son, Grady (Toni) Hauter of Ohio City; daughter, Tina Hauter of Van Wert; two step-children, Addy (Bryce) Cadwallader of Holland, Michigan, and Aaron (Nicole) Hampton of Decatur; four grandchildren, Gene Gillespie, Hunter Gillespie, Melissa Hauter and Katie Hauter; brothers, Sam (Kathy) Hauter of Van Wert and Roy (Patricia) Hauter of Convoy, Ohio; sisters, Martha Grimm of Ossian, Rose Jenkins of Decatur and Kay Hauter of Lexington.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Evelyn M. Heare and Carolyn Sue Hauter.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Cowan & Son Funeral Home. Burial will be at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery, with military rites to follow by the American Legion Post 178 and VFW Post 5803.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, also at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Wren Ballpark Associations; Wren Fire and EMS Department; or the Wren Historian Society.
