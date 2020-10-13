1/1
Gary Heckman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The family of Gary Heckman will host a memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday, with visitation one hour prior at Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim.
Gary went to his heavenly home March 27, 2020, at the age of 94. Please join us for this celebration of his life!
For everyone's health and safety, masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
Preferred memorials are to Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim; Friedheim Expansion Fund; or the donor's choice.
Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved