Gary L. Rutherford, 64, Decatur, passed away Monday morning, Nov. 23, 2020, at his residence. His death was unexpected and the result of natural causes. He was born in Tipton County, Indiana, May 4, 1956, to the late Carl L. and Lucille (Adams) Rutherford. Gary maintained properties for Biggs Property Management in Decatur since 2002, and previously worked as a farm hand.
Among survivors are two daughters, Trisha Taylor of California and Nichole Titus of Kokomo, Indiana; twin brother, Larry Rutherford of Decatur; brother, Danny (Barbara) Rutherford of Knoxville, Tennessee; sister, Susie (Mike) Greathouse of Kokomo; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Rick Rutherford.
Private family services were held at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with burial at Decatur Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
