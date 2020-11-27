1/
Gary L. Rutherford
1956 - 2020
Gary L. Rutherford, 64, Decatur, passed away Monday morning, Nov. 23, 2020, at his residence. His death was unexpected and the result of natural causes. He was born in Tipton County, Indiana, May 4, 1956, to the late Carl L. and Lucille (Adams) Rutherford. Gary maintained properties for Biggs Property Management in Decatur since 2002, and previously worked as a farm hand.
Among survivors are two daughters, Trisha Taylor of California and Nichole Titus of Kokomo, Indiana; twin brother, Larry Rutherford of Decatur; brother, Danny (Barbara) Rutherford of Knoxville, Tennessee; sister, Susie (Mike) Greathouse of Kokomo; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Rick Rutherford.
Private family services were held at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with burial at Decatur Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Memories & Condolences
November 27, 2020
I am a Biggs resident, and dearly enjoyed seeing and talking to Garry. I am really going to miss him. My thoughts are with his family.
Connie Landrum
Friend
