Gayle D. Agler, 71, Decatur, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born in Adams County Aug. 23, 1949, to Donald Leroy and Norma Elizabeth (Ridenour) Agler. On April 7, 2007, he married Ruthie Johnson.
He was self-employed as an upholsterer. Gayle also served his country in the U.S. Army.
Among survivors are his wife of 13 years, Ruthie Agler of Decatur; daughter, Angela (Josh) Comment of Decatur; two step-daughters, Jennifer (Jim) McClurg of Fort Wayne and Misty Buettner of Henderson, Nevada; five grandchildren, Will Brown, Cevan Miller, Gavin, Xander and Zoey Comment; two step-grandsons, Joseph and Jamison McClurg; and a step-granddaughter, Samantha Girod.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Janet Marbaugh, Donna Wietfeldt and Brenda Grant; and a brother, Donald Agler.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Preferred memorials are to the family.
Arrangements handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
