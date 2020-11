Or Copy this URL to Share

A celebration of life will be held for Gayle D. Agler, 71, Decatur, from 1-6 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Preble Fireman's Hall, with a flag ceremony at 3 p.m. by the American Legion Color Guard.

There will be food and live bluegrass music, and those who wish to bring an instrument to play are encouraged to do so.

The wearing of face masks is encouraged.

