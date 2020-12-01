George D. Bischoff, 88, New Haven, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne. He was born in Fargo, North Dakota, to the late Virgil and Bertha (Holderbaum) Bischoff. He was raised in North Dakota and northeastern Indiana until he left for the Army at age 17. He served in Japan and Korea. After the war, he married the love of his life, Shirley (Culver) Bischoff; she survives after 66 years of marriage.
He was a member of the New Haven United Methodist Church. A lifelong mechanic, he briefly ran a Standard Oil gas station and garage in New Haven, then spent most of his career in the maintenance garage of International Harvest until the company left Fort Wayne. After Harvester, he worked several other mechanic jobs, and in his "retirement," he squeezed in another 39 years as a used car dealer in Decatur.
He was known for an easy smile, quick wit and willingness to help family, friends and even strangers stranded along the road with their automotive problems.
Among survivors are his children, Mike Bischoff, Kathy Bischoff Talman and Mark Bischoff; and 10 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Gene, Virgil Jr. and Virginia.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 S.R. 930E in New Haven, with Pastor Chuck Fenwick officiating. Burial will be in IOOF Cemetery in New Haven.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, and for one hour prior to services Friday, all at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing required
Preferred memorials are to New Haven United Methodist Church and Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
