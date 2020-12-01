1/1
George D. Bischoff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George D. Bischoff, 88, New Haven, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne. He was born in Fargo, North Dakota, to the late Virgil and Bertha (Holderbaum) Bischoff. He was raised in North Dakota and northeastern Indiana until he left for the Army at age 17. He served in Japan and Korea. After the war, he married the love of his life, Shirley (Culver) Bischoff; she survives after 66 years of marriage.
He was a member of the New Haven United Methodist Church. A lifelong mechanic, he briefly ran a Standard Oil gas station and garage in New Haven, then spent most of his career in the maintenance garage of International Harvest until the company left Fort Wayne. After Harvester, he worked several other mechanic jobs, and in his "retirement," he squeezed in another 39 years as a used car dealer in Decatur.
He was known for an easy smile, quick wit and willingness to help family, friends and even strangers stranded along the road with their automotive problems.
Among survivors are his children, Mike Bischoff, Kathy Bischoff Talman and Mark Bischoff; and 10 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Gene, Virgil Jr. and Virginia.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 S.R. 930E in New Haven, with Pastor Chuck Fenwick officiating. Burial will be in IOOF Cemetery in New Haven.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, and for one hour prior to services Friday, all at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing required
Preferred memorials are to New Haven United Methodist Church and Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Online condolences may be made at www.harperfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Harper's Community Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Visitation
12:00 PM
Harper's Community Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Harper's Community Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN 46774
(260) 493-4433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harper's Community Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss. George was a really good guy. God bless all the Bischoff families. Sincerely,

Dick & Betty Hathaway
Richard L Hathaway
Friend
December 1, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to your family during this difficult time. He will be missed. From the team at Bussick Orthodontics
Tim Bussick
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved