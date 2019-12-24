|
George Emerson Yingst I, 78, Hope, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. He was born in Piqua, Ohio, Sept. 25, 1941, to the late Leonard and Frances Yingst. He married Pam Reck June 4, 1961; she survives.
He was a graduate of Covington High School in 1961.
George was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was famous for his hard candy and his outgoing and friendly nature. He never met a stranger and was known by many in the community.
Every child grows up having a hero figure they look up to. Most heroes are ones they will never get to meet; however, George was his family's hero. He jumped through many obstacles and overcame them time and time again. He loved his family like no other and fought long and hard to be with his family as long as he could. He will be greatly missed.
Among survivors are his wife, Pam, of 58 years; children, Tina (Scott) Bailey of McCaskill, Arkansas, Deven Yingst Sr. of Hope, George "Skip" Yingst II of McCaskill and Tara Yingst of Hope; special daughter-in-law, Carrie Yingst; grandchildren, Ashley Bailey of Decatur, Deven "Dee" Yingst Jr. of Malvern, Mel Bailey of Decatur, Shauni Bruner of Hope, Danielle Yingst of Hope, Noah Yingst of Hot Springs, Diana Samuels of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Khole Batz of Blevins and Jace Batz of Hope; great-grandchildren, Layna, Clara, Emerson "Tate" and Jasper Bruner, all of Hope; brother, Charles Yingst of Hot Springs; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Helen Wogaman, Gladys Rupurite and Mary Dershim.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Dec. 24, 2019