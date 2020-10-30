George Gerald Fuelling, 84, Decatur, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Adams Woodcrest. He was born in Decatur May 19, 1936, to the late Paul and Marie K. (Goeglein) Fuelling. George was united in marriage to Marjorie A. Fryback July 20, 1958, at St. Peter Lutheran Church-Fuelling; she preceded him in death June 24, 2002. On May 19, 2004, he married Marilyn (Benien) Davis Fawbush at St. Peter Lutheran Church-Fuelling; she preceded him in death Jan. 22, 2017.

George was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force, serving during the Berlin Crisis in France. He also served nine years with the National Guard.

He was a 1955 graduate of Monmouth High School. He was a faithful member of St. Peter Lutheran Church-Fuelling, where he served as a former deacon and trustee. He was also a member of American Legion Post 43 in Decatur, and a former Root Township 4-H leader for 10 years.

George was the owner/operator of the Stiefel Grain Elevators in Decatur. He retired in 1999 from Purina Mills in Decatur, after 35 years of service.

He was known for pony rides at his residence and around the community.

Among survivors are his sons, Paul William (Diana) Fuelling of Decatur, Louie Alan Fuelling of Monroeville and Gerald G. (Kellie) Fuelling of Decatur; brothers, Franklin Fuelling of New Haven and Donald (Marian) Fuelling of St Louis Park, Minnesota; sister, Louann Wolfe of Decatur; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one on-the-way.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Lucas Fuelling; two brothers, Clinton P. and Max A. Fuelling; and a sister, Kathryn Fuelling, in infancy.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Peter Lutheran Church-Fuelling, with Pastor Leonard Tanksley officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter Church-Fuelling Cemetery, with military graveside services conducted by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and from 10-10:45 a.m. Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials are to St. Peter Lutheran Church-Fuelling; SPI School; or The Lutheran Home.

Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

