George L. LaTurner, 73, Decatur, passed away Aug. 3, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born in Adams County July 26, 1946, to the late Joseph D. and Luella E. (Hower) LaTurner. He was united in marriage to Sandra (Wenger) LaTurner Nov. 2, 1973, at First United Methodist Church in Decatur; she survives in Decatur.
He proudly served his country in the Vietnam War, being honorably discharged at the rank of sergeant from the United States Marine Corps. He served two tours and was part of the Force Recon Detachment, where he conducted reconnaissance missions. In addition, he taught and instructed Jump School for various foreign military units. He also successfully completed the basic Airborne course with the First Special Forces Group.
He was a member of the VFW Post 6236, American Legion Post 43, URW Local 715 and the .
He retired from BF Goodrich in Woodburn in 1995.
George enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, fishing, spending time at the lake, playing Santa Claus in the community and helping others in need.
Among survivors are four sons, Rodney DeRoo of Decatur, Matthew (Lisa) DeRoo of Convoy, Ohio, Aaron (Tina) LaTurner of Convoy and Joshua (Lisa) LaTurner of Fort Wayne; five sisters, Kathryn (Robert) Mathews of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, Sharon (Tim) Bombka of Decatur, Cheryl A. (Steve) Thompson of Huntington, Indiana, Carolyn (Anthony) Corral of Decatur and Teresa (JR Cerna) LaTurner of Decatur; sister-in-law, Lisa (Steve Neeley) Hirn of Decatur; 10 grandchildren, Derek (Carolyn) DeRoo, Amber (Thomas) Hoffman, Cody (Shawnta) DeRoo, Jaden Mankey, Zach (Carissa) Benzinger, Isaiah LaTurner, Breck Rumschlag, Micah LaTurner, Lily LaTurner and Levi LaTurner; and five great-grandchildren, Hunter, Delaney, Macy, Myla and Emma.
He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Michael Wenger.
Funeral services will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Pastor Michael Saylor officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard.
Visitation will be from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, also at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the VFW Post 6236 in Decatur; or the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Aug. 6, 2019