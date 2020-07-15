1/1
Gerald A. Loshe
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald A. Loshe, 82, of Decatur and a former longtime resident of Bluffton, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Decatur April 23, 1938, to the late Herman P. "Dutch" and Amelia R. (Lengerich) Loshe. On June 18, 1960, he married Karen A. Braun.
He was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and was a 1956 graduate of Decatur Catholic High School. He served his country as Specialist (E4) in the Army National Guard.
Gerald worked for Corning Glass for 24 ½ years, and then went on to Franklin Electric for another 11 ½ years until his retirement.
Among survivors are his wife of 60 years, Karen A. Loshe of Decatur; two sons, Roger S. (Jennifer) Loshe and Michael L. (Lisa) Loshe, both of Bluffton; brother, Jim (Ruth) Loshe of Decatur; three sisters, Rose (Larry) Reinking, Teri (Jim) Hoffman, both of Decatur, and Nancy (Dan) Harris of Geneva; sister-in-law, Shirley Loshe of Decatur; grandchild, Faith A. Loshe of Bluffton; and step-grandson, Dustin Davis of Ossian.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Ann Loshe, in infancy; brother, R. Paul Loshe; and brother-in-law, Lamar Taylor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father David Ruppert officiating. Military Honors will be rendered at the church by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with a reciting of the Holy Rosary at 2:30 p.m.
Preferred memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School or Visiting Nurse.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved