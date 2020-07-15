Gerald A. Loshe, 82, of Decatur and a former longtime resident of Bluffton, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Decatur April 23, 1938, to the late Herman P. "Dutch" and Amelia R. (Lengerich) Loshe. On June 18, 1960, he married Karen A. Braun.
He was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and was a 1956 graduate of Decatur Catholic High School. He served his country as Specialist (E4) in the Army National Guard.
Gerald worked for Corning Glass for 24 ½ years, and then went on to Franklin Electric for another 11 ½ years until his retirement.
Among survivors are his wife of 60 years, Karen A. Loshe of Decatur; two sons, Roger S. (Jennifer) Loshe and Michael L. (Lisa) Loshe, both of Bluffton; brother, Jim (Ruth) Loshe of Decatur; three sisters, Rose (Larry) Reinking, Teri (Jim) Hoffman, both of Decatur, and Nancy (Dan) Harris of Geneva; sister-in-law, Shirley Loshe of Decatur; grandchild, Faith A. Loshe of Bluffton; and step-grandson, Dustin Davis of Ossian.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Ann Loshe, in infancy; brother, R. Paul Loshe; and brother-in-law, Lamar Taylor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father David Ruppert officiating. Military Honors will be rendered at the church by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with a reciting of the Holy Rosary at 2:30 p.m.
Preferred memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School or Visiting Nurse.
