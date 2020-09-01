1/
Gerald D. "Jerry" Knittle
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald D. "Jerry" Knittle, 71, Decatur, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital. He was born in Adams County Jan. 7, 1949, to the late Chalmer and Betty (Drake) Knittle. On Aug. 24, 1974, he married Bonnie Whittenbarger.
Jerry attended Country Side Nazarene Church. He served his country as Corporal in the United States Marines, and was a member of the American Legion Post 43. Jerry was employed as a meat cutter with Rogers and Meijer before retiring.
Among survivors are his wife of 46 years, Bonnie Knittle of Decatur; and brother, Sandie (Linda) Knittle of Decatur.
He was preceded in death by his son, Gerald Knittle, Sept. 19, 2014.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with Pastor Carol Evans officiating. Burial will be in Decatur Cemetery, with Military Graveside rites by American Legion Post 43.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, also at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the ACCF Angel Cancer Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved