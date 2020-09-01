Gerald D. "Jerry" Knittle, 71, Decatur, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital. He was born in Adams County Jan. 7, 1949, to the late Chalmer and Betty (Drake) Knittle. On Aug. 24, 1974, he married Bonnie Whittenbarger.
Jerry attended Country Side Nazarene Church. He served his country as Corporal in the United States Marines, and was a member of the American Legion Post 43. Jerry was employed as a meat cutter with Rogers and Meijer before retiring.
Among survivors are his wife of 46 years, Bonnie Knittle of Decatur; and brother, Sandie (Linda) Knittle of Decatur.
He was preceded in death by his son, Gerald Knittle, Sept. 19, 2014.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with Pastor Carol Evans officiating. Burial will be in Decatur Cemetery, with Military Graveside rites by American Legion Post 43.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, also at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the ACCF Angel Cancer Fund.
