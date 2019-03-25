Home

Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
520 North Second St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Geraldine K. "Jerry" Johnson


Geraldine K. "Jerry" Johnson, 80, Decatur, passed away March 22, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Adams County July 17, 1938, to the late William H. and Eva P. (Boch) Johnson. She married Carl D. Johnson on June 12, 1956 in Decatur.
Jerry was a homemaker and faithfully attended Decatur Church of God. She enjoyed getting together with her Pleasant Mills High School alumni. Jerry was in several different Square Dancing Clubs and also served as president of several.
She was always very upbeat, loved everybody and you could always count on a hug. She was a very talented cook.
She is survived by her husband, Carl D. Johnson of Decatur; two sons, Carl Dee Johnson of White Cloud, Minnesota and Wayne (Lori) Johnson of Bradenton, Florida; two daughters, Eva M. (Phil) Hughes of Columbia City and Jodi (Chad) Johnson of Ossian; sister, Shirley Everett of Decatur; seven grandchildren, Gerri Mavis, Wayne Johnson, Mike Davis, Amber Steed, Ryan Steed, Jenna Steed and Chloe Johnson; 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold, Richard and Bill Johnson; and seven sisters, Juanita Young, Lorraine Allen, Patricia Zimmerman, Betty Jean Johnson, Mary Royer, Beatrice Hawkins and Dorothy Hunziker.
Private family services will be held.
Preferred memorials are to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Indiana.
nline condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 23, 2019
