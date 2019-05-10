Home

Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
520 North Second St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Geraldine K. Johnson Obituary
Geraldine K. "Jerry" Johnson, 80, Decatur, passed away March 22, 2019, at her residence.
Among survivors are her husband, Carl D. Johnson of Decatur; two sons, Carl Dee Johnson of Saint Cloud, Minnesota, and Wayne (Lori) Johnson of Bradenton, Florida; two daughters, Eva M. (Phil) Hughes of Columbia City and Jodi (Chad) Johnson of Ossian; sister, Shirley Everett of Decatur; seven grandchildren, Gerri Mavis, Wayne Johnson, Mike Davis, Amber Steed, Ryan Steed, Jenna Miller and Chloe Johnson; and 21 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Decatur Church of God, with visitation one hour prior.
Preferred memorials are to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on May 11, 2019
