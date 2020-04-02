|
Gerhard "Gary" Heckman, 94, Decatur, was welcomed into Christ's presence Friday afternoon, March 27, 2020. He was born in Adams County Feb 15, 1926, to Albert and Clara (Kiefer) Heckman. Gary was united in marriage to Dorothy (Ewell) Heckman Sept. 9, 1945, at St. Paul Lutheran Church-Preble. They enjoyed 74 wonderful years together; she survives in Decatur.
Gary was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim, where he was a choir member for 50 years and a Sunday school teacher for many years. Gary was a strong man of faith and loved going to church.
He retired from Hardware Wholesales Inc. (HWI) Aug. 1, 1989. Prior to that, he was co-owner of Sandpoint TV Service Company.
He loved bowling, golfing, playing cards and woodworking. Gary was an avid IU fan and Cincinnati Reds fan.
Among survivors are his three daughters, Mary Fredrick of Fort Wayne, Sherril (Jeff) Bradtmueller of Hoagland and Sandy (Allan) Graft of Ossian; two sons, Jim (Ruth) Heckman of Decatur and Mike (Jaime) Heckman of Ossian; brother, Delmar Heckman of Decatur; sister, Adele Blomenberg of Decatur; 10 grandchildren, Lisa (Dave) Roemer, Amy (Dave) Crow, Cathy (Brian) Terhune, Mark (Jill Smith) Linker, Scott Graft, Ryan (Maria) Graft, Andrew (Sara) Heckman, Kari (Adam) Butcher, Colleen Wilsey and Cameron Wilsey; 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Dan Jeffrey; granddaughter, Katie Heckman; and sister, Elinor Moerman.
Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana for COVID-19, and in following the family's desires, a private family service will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim Expansion Fund or the donor's choice.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 3, 2020