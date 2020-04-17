|
|
Gerhard L. Witte, 91, Decatur, passed away Wednesday morning, April 15, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital. He was born in Adams County Sept. 29, 1928, to the late Wilhelm E. and Anna (Weber) Witte. Gerhard was united in marriage to June E. Reppert on July 22, 1951, at Salem United Church of Christ: she preceded him in death Feb. 25, 2004.
Gerhard served his country in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955.
He was a member of Salem Magley Church, the American Legion Post 43 in Decatur and Zollner Quarter Century Club.
Gerhard retired in 1994 from Zollner Corporation in Fort Wayne, with 36 years of service.
Among survivors are his sons, Lynn (Judy Jane) Witte of Schentz, Texas, and Bradley Witte of LaFontaine, Indiana; daughter, Denise (Nicholas) Everett of Decatur; sisters, Dorothy (Raymond) Schaper of Woodburn, Indiana, Laura (Norbert) Merkle of Ohio City, Ohio, and Lavera (Duane) Linker of New Haven; seven grandchildren, Erin Everett, Melissa (Jon) Zeser, Matt (Janelle) Everett, Tyler Schieferstein, Elizabeth (Travis) Wood, Andrew Witte, Jeff Triphetsri; and nine great-grandchildren, Harper, Maddox, Stockton, Makenna, Mason, Ariana, Antonio, America and one on the way; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters and their husband's, Marie (Wilbert) Bradtmueller and Lorena (Marvin) Hockemeyer; and three brothers, Clarence Witte, Wilhelm Witte Jr. and Alvin Witte.
"A drive bye" visitation will be held from 12-3 p.m. Sunday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur. When a visitor arrives, he or she will be directed to follow a path, which allows him or her to greet the family. Visitors must remain inside his or her vehicle at all times to ensure social distancing. This has been approved by the Adams County Health Department.
Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held.
Preferred memorials are to the ACCF-Alzheimer Fund.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 17, 2020