Gilbert W. Bultemeier, 96, Decatur, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest in Decatur. He was born in Preble Township in Adams County Dec. 11, 1922, to the late Herman and late Emma (Kiefer) Bultemeier. He was united in marriage to Imogene A. Heckman Sept. 20, 1947, in Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim.
Gilbert was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and held various offices within the church. He was also a member of the Adams County Historical Society.
He worked for Decatur Wire Die Services Inc., and had previously been employed with Hoosier Wire Die in Fort Wayne. Gilbert was also a lifelong farmer.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and he was very talented at woodworking.
Among survivors are his wife of 72 years, Imogene A. Bultemeier of Decatur; daughter, Deanna (David) Sinn of Decatur; four grandsons, Christopher (Shannon) Sinn, Mark (Samantha) Sinn, Jason (Nicole) Monnier and Johnathon (Kim) Monnier; 12 great-grandchildren, Devin Monnier, Jordin Monnier, Madisyn Monnier, Coleson Monnier, Ava Monnier, Shauri Sinn, Sean Sinn, Cameron Sinn, Kayla Feller, Kiara Sinn, Kloee Sinn and Kalan Sinn; and six great-great-grandchildren, Mia Monnier, Maci Monnier, Jackson Monnier, Hendrix Monnier, Kaven Small and Eliana Sinn.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Carla Powell; three sisters, Linda Striker, Erna Tuttle and Leona Worth; and one brother, Gerald Bultemeier.
A Prayer Service will be at 10:15 a.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ossian. Pastor Samuel Wirgau will officiate and burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the Woodcrest Auditorium, and from 2-4 and 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Bethlehem Lutheran Church; Heart to Heart Hospice; or the donor's choice.
Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes-Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019