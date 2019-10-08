Home

Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
3:30 PM
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary's Parish Hall
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St Mary of the Assumption Church
Glenn G. Wilder


1941 - 2019
Glenn G. Wilder Obituary
Glenn G. Wilder, 78, Decatur, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Adams Heritage. He was born Aug. 19, 1941, to the late Arthur B. and Helen I. (Tricker) Wilder. On March 10, 2014, he married Debra A. (Minck) Wilder; she survives in Decatur.
He was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. He was a member of the Decatur Moose Lodge 1311, Decatur Elks Lodge 993 and the Sons of the American Legion Post 43.
Glenn worked for G.E., retiring after 35 years of service.
Among survivors are two sons, Ronald A. (Cindy) Wilder of Monroe and Philip G. (Abby) Wilder of Decatur; three daughters, Linda L. (Jeffrey) Yoder of Decatur, Carla J. (Scott) Wilson of Quincy, Michigan, and Janet K. (Douglas) Bradtmueller of Hoagland; two step-sons, John M. (Katji) Minck and Scott A. (Anita) Minck both of Cecil, Ohio; four brothers, Arthur Wilder, James (Jean) Wilder, David (Deb) Wilder and Paul (Janet) Wilder; two sisters, Louise Hoffman and Lynnette (Larry) McChessney; two sisters-in-law, Ruth Wilder and Ruthy Wilder, both of Decatur; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Edward Wilder; three sisters, Charlene White, Rosalie Homan, and Jeanine Rue.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Thursday at St Mary of the Assumption Church. Father David Ruppert will be the celebrant.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with a reciting of the Holy Rosary at 3:30 p.m., and from 9-10 a.m. Thursday in the St. Mary's Parish Hall.
Preferred memorials are to to Adams Heritage.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019
