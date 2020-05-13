Gloria J. McClure
1927 - 2020
Gloria J. McClure, 93, Decatur, passed away Monday afternoon, May 11, 2020, at Lincolnshire Place in Fort Wayne. She was born in Van Wert County, Ohio, Jan. 4, 1927, to Lloyd L. and Allie "Madaline" (Moser) Kiracofe. Gloria was united in marriage to Zearl J. McClure June 14, 1947, at the Wren Evangelical United Brethren Church; he preceded her in death May 22, 1994.
She was a 1944 graduate of Wren High School and was a homemaker.
Gloria was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Decatur, where she had been active in the Rebekah Circle and the Builder's Sunday School Class. She was a former member of the Friendship Club in Decatur, and Adams County Senior Citizens. She had also volunteered for many years at Adams Memorial Hospital and St. Marks United Methodist Church. Gloria belonged to the Good Sam Camping Club and was active in Garden Club.
Among survivors are a son, Michael (Susan) McClure of Convoy, Ohio; daughter, Sherry (Bill) Cunningham of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a great-grandchild; and two brothers, Lloyd and Richard Kiracofe.
A private graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, with Pastor Ernie Suman officiating.
Preferred memorials are to St. Mark's United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
